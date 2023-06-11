Show You Care
Section of heavily traveled Interstate 95 collapses in Philadelphia

By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — An elevated section of Interstate 95 has collapsed in Philadelphia, closing the main north-south highway on the East Coast and threatening to upend travel in parts of the densely populated Northeast. Authorities said the collapse early Sunday happened after a vehicle caught fire. The blaze was reported to be under control.

Video from the scene showed a massive concrete slab had fallen from I-95 onto the road below in northeast Philadelphia. There were no immediate reports of injuries. Capt. Derek Bowmer of the Philadelphia Fire Department said the northbound lanes of I-95 were gone and the southbound lanes were “compromised” due to heat from the fire.

