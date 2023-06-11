Show You Care
Scattered showers will continue overnight and linger Sunday morning

By Hannah Messier
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Scattered showers started developing across Eastern Iowa Saturday afternoon.

Tonight & Sunday

More showers are forecasted to move through the area overnight along a cold front with lows cooling into the 50s. Lingering showers are expected Sunday morning before the rain clears away, making way for sunshine in the afternoon. Highs on Sunday will be cooler after the front, in the low 70s across the area.

Scattered showers will continue overnight and linger Sunday morning(KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

Next Week and Beyond

We’ll start the upcoming workweek beautifully with temperatures in the mid 70s and a mostly sunny sky. The forecast looks mostly sunny and dry through Thursday with highs slowly rising through the week, reaching the mid 80s by Wednesday. Another front could reach Iowa by Friday, ushering in more chances of scattered showers and storms for the end of the week and into the weekend.

