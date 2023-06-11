Pine Hill Farms starts self-serve flower shop

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A popular Cedar Rapids Farmers Market flower vendor has expanded their business by adding a self-service shop.

Owners of Pine Hill Farm in Walker, Jacob, and Cassandra Kubik, opened a small shop on their property starting Saturday. People can buy wrapped flowers, cards, and candles. Customers are required to pay for their products themselves.

“I just picked up what I wanted, stuck my card in, and it’s simple,” said Jasmine Galli, one of the customers.

The two said adding a more independent business model will allow them to have more family time while continuing to sell their flowers.

“We have a newborn, and it’s always hard to catch people,” said Jacob. “We have baseball going on for two different kids playing for two different teams.”

It’s also a chance for customers to shop for the flowers they want on their time.

“My daughter and I are busy all the time with sports,” said Galli. “I think they’re open 9 Am until sunset every day, so I’m stocked.”

The Kubik’s accept cash, card, and check. They said this self-serve method is cutting-edge.

“After COVID-19, people seem like they want service when they want it,” he said.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.