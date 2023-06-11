Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Pine Hill Farms starts self-serve flower shop

Pine Hill Farms starts self-serve flower shop
By Brian Tabick
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A popular Cedar Rapids Farmers Market flower vendor has expanded their business by adding a self-service shop.

Owners of Pine Hill Farm in Walker, Jacob, and Cassandra Kubik, opened a small shop on their property starting Saturday. People can buy wrapped flowers, cards, and candles. Customers are required to pay for their products themselves.

“I just picked up what I wanted, stuck my card in, and it’s simple,” said Jasmine Galli, one of the customers.

The two said adding a more independent business model will allow them to have more family time while continuing to sell their flowers.

“We have a newborn, and it’s always hard to catch people,” said Jacob. “We have baseball going on for two different kids playing for two different teams.”

It’s also a chance for customers to shop for the flowers they want on their time.

“My daughter and I are busy all the time with sports,” said Galli. “I think they’re open 9 Am until sunset every day, so I’m stocked.”

The Kubik’s accept cash, card, and check. They said this self-serve method is cutting-edge.

“After COVID-19, people seem like they want service when they want it,” he said.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The governor spoke on school vouchers and healthcare
Iowa school voucher applications surpass expectations, cost likely to follow
Andrew Wold's attorney made an appearance Friday on charges related to Wold's property at 324...
Judge to issue warrant if owner of collapsed Davenport apartment doesn’t appear in court
Misty Cook and Nathan Slaughter
Misty Cook, mother of Lyric Cook-Morrissey, arrested on meth charges
Alessandro Biancardi, an angler from Italy, recently caught a massive 9-foot-long catfish.
Angler hooks ‘monster’ 9-foot-long catfish
Organizers and experienced riders inspect RAGBRAI route
Organizers and experienced riders inspect RAGBRAI route

Latest News

Iowa’s Hannah Stuelke gives back to community by hosting first youth basketball camp
Iowa’s Hannah Stuelke gives back to community by hosting first youth basketball camp
One person dead after Benton County accident
One person dead after Benton County accident
Update: Man dead after motorcycle accident
Update: Man dead after motorcycle accident
Community Center
U Service Community Center holds grand opening to help those in need in Wellington Heights neighborhood