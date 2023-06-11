One person dead after Benton County accident

BENTON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - One person is dead after a motorcycle accident in Benton County. Just after 2:00 p.m. a 2012 Ford Focus was slowly traveling west on 77th street while pulling a motorcycle and its driver. A 2015 Volkswagen Passat was also traveling west and was moving faster. The Volkswagen couldn’t stop before it hit the motorcycle, pushing it into the Ford.

The driver of the motorcycle was ejected and the Ford spun 180 degrees until the vehicle was facing east on the north shoulder. The motorcycle stopped in the north ditch. The Volkswagen stopped on the north shoulder. The driver of the motorcycle was taken to St. Luke’s where he died of his injuries.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.