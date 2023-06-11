Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

One person dead after Benton County accident

One person dead after Benton County accident
One person dead after Benton County accident(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENTON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - One person is dead after a motorcycle accident in Benton County. Just after 2:00 p.m. a 2012 Ford Focus was slowly traveling west on 77th street while pulling a motorcycle and its driver. A 2015 Volkswagen Passat was also traveling west and was moving faster. The Volkswagen couldn’t stop before it hit the motorcycle, pushing it into the Ford.

The driver of the motorcycle was ejected and the Ford spun 180 degrees until the vehicle was facing east on the north shoulder. The motorcycle stopped in the north ditch. The Volkswagen stopped on the north shoulder. The driver of the motorcycle was taken to St. Luke’s where he died of his injuries.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The governor spoke on school vouchers and healthcare
Iowa school voucher applications surpass expectations, cost likely to follow
Andrew Wold's attorney made an appearance Friday on charges related to Wold's property at 324...
Judge to issue warrant if owner of collapsed Davenport apartment doesn’t appear in court
Misty Cook and Nathan Slaughter
Misty Cook, mother of Lyric Cook-Morrissey, arrested on meth charges
Alessandro Biancardi, an angler from Italy, recently caught a massive 9-foot-long catfish.
Angler hooks ‘monster’ 9-foot-long catfish
Organizers and experienced riders inspect RAGBRAI route
Organizers and experienced riders inspect RAGBRAI route

Latest News

Pine Hill Farms starts self-serve flower shop
Pine Hill Farms starts self-serve flower shop
Iowa’s Hannah Stuelke gives back to community by hosting first youth basketball camp
Iowa’s Hannah Stuelke gives back to community by hosting first youth basketball camp
Update: Man dead after motorcycle accident
Update: Man dead after motorcycle accident
Community Center
U Service Community Center holds grand opening to help those in need in Wellington Heights neighborhood