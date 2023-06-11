Show You Care
A Marion neighborhood lost power Friday night after crash

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) -A Marion neighborhood temporarily lost power after a woman crashed into an electrical box and powerline pole Friday night. Officials from Linn County and Marion responded to the crash just after midnight in the area of 30th Street Drive and Orrian Drive. Responders arrived to find a black Honda Accord crashed on the side of the road.

The driver was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officials say the driver is expected to be charged with traffic violations and other charges pending an investigation. Alliant Energy has restored power to the neighborhood.

