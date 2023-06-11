Show You Care
Man sent to hospital after motorcycle accident

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Just before 2:00 p.m. on Saturday Cedar Falls Public Safety Personnel were sent to the intersection of Hudson Road and Ridgeway Avenue after getting reports of an accident.

At the scene, officers discovered that a motorcyclist had been traveling North on Hudson Road when it hit a car trying to turn South on Hudson Road from Ridgeway Avenue. The motorcyclist was ejected during the crash and taken to a hospital.

Black Hawk County Consolidated Communication Center, the Waterloo Police, the Iowa Highway Patrol, Mercy One paramedics, and Rasmussen towing all helped Cedar Falls Public Safety with the incident.

