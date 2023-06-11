CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -After a cool and gray morning, the clouds slowly cleared Sunday afternoon and evening.

Tonight and Tomorrow

We’ll have a partly cloudy sky across the area overnight with temperatures cooling into the 40s. We’ll start the workweek with lots of sunshine on Monday morning. Isolated to scattered showers could move into Northeastern Iowa Monday afternoon, but most of the area will enjoy a mostly sunny sky with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Isolated, northeastern showers and storms possible Monday (KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

Tuesday & Beyond

Temperatures will be warmer Tuesday through Friday with highs back in the 80s. Most of the workweek looks dry, however, a low pressure system will move through Iowa on Friday, bringing in another chance for scattered showers and storms.

Isolated, northeastern showers and storms possible Monday (KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.