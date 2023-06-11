Show You Care
Isolated, northeastern showers and storms possible Monday

By Hannah Messier
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 6:37 PM CDT
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -After a cool and gray morning, the clouds slowly cleared Sunday afternoon and evening.

Tonight and Tomorrow

We’ll have a partly cloudy sky across the area overnight with temperatures cooling into the 40s. We’ll start the workweek with lots of sunshine on Monday morning. Isolated to scattered showers could move into Northeastern Iowa Monday afternoon, but most of the area will enjoy a mostly sunny sky with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Tuesday & Beyond

Temperatures will be warmer Tuesday through Friday with highs back in the 80s. Most of the workweek looks dry, however, a low pressure system will move through Iowa on Friday, bringing in another chance for scattered showers and storms.

