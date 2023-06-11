French town gathers at playground where young children were stabbed to support victims

Show You Care
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PARIS (AP) — The French Alps town of Annecy is holding a “citizens’ gathering’' at the lakeside park where a man with a knife raced around stabbing people. The attack on Thursday left four young children and two adults hospitalized. The children targeted were a 22-month-old Dutch girl, a 3-year-old British girl and 2-year-old French cousins. They remain hospitalized but their conditions have improved to the point where their lives no longer are considered in danger.

A 31-year-old suspect has received preliminary charges of attempted murder and armed resistance. City officials reopened the playground where the attack unfolded to show the area was again safe. People have heaped flowers, stuffed toys and messages of support there.

