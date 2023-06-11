Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Following owners, thousands of cows, buffaloes evacuated away from restive Philippine volcano

Following owners, thousands of cows, buffaloes evacuated away from restive Philippine volcano
Following owners, thousands of cows, buffaloes evacuated away from restive Philippine volcano(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DARAGA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine authorities are evacuating more than 2,000 cows and water buffaloes away from a restive volcano to minimize potential losses in case of a major eruption. The farm animals are being herded out of rural communities within a 3.7-mile radius of Mayon volcano’s crater to 25 temporary grazing areas. They’re following more than 12,600 villagers who have moved to emergency shelters since last week, when Mayon began spewing superheated gas and heavy ashfall in a sign of a possible major eruption within days or weeks.

Officials say thousands more people may still need to be relocated to shelters, usually schools and other public buildings. A key tourist draw for its picturesque conical shape, Mayon is one of the country’s 24 active volcanoes.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The governor spoke on school vouchers and healthcare
Iowa school voucher applications surpass expectations, cost likely to follow
Andrew Wold's attorney made an appearance Friday on charges related to Wold's property at 324...
Judge to issue warrant if owner of collapsed Davenport apartment doesn’t appear in court
One person dead after Benton County accident
One person dead after Benton County accident
Update: Man dead after motorcycle accident
Update: Man dead after motorcycle accident
Cedar Falls man dead after construction accident
Cedar Falls man dead after construction accident

Latest News

Section of heavily traveled Interstate 95 collapses in Philadelphia
Section of heavily traveled Interstate 95 collapses in Philadelphia
A tanker fire caused part of I-95 in Philadelphia to collapse.
Fire under I-95 in Philadelphia causes section to collapse, closing interstate in both directions
Portion of I-95 collapses in Philadelphia
Join the military, become a US citizen: Uncle Sam wants you and vous and tu
Join the military, become a US citizen: Uncle Sam wants you and vous and tu