Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Down and Back Up This Week

By Joe Winters
Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After any rainfall comes to an end today we stay cooler than normal for this time of the year.

The latest satellite and radar data
The latest satellite and radar data.   (KCRG)

Lingering showers are expected Sunday morning before the rain clears away, making way for sunshine in the afternoon. Highs on Sunday will be cooler after the front, in the low 70s across the area. We’ll start the upcoming workweek beautifully with temperatures in the mid-70s and a mostly sunny sky.

The forecast looks mostly sunny and dry through Thursday with highs slowly rising through the week, reaching the middle to upper 80s by Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The governor spoke on school vouchers and healthcare
Iowa school voucher applications surpass expectations, cost likely to follow
Andrew Wold's attorney made an appearance Friday on charges related to Wold's property at 324...
Judge to issue warrant if owner of collapsed Davenport apartment doesn’t appear in court
Update: Man dead after motorcycle accident
Update: Man dead after motorcycle accident
Misty Cook and Nathan Slaughter
Misty Cook, mother of Lyric Cook-Morrissey, arrested on meth charges
Cedar Falls man dead after construction accident
Cedar Falls man dead after construction accident

Latest News

KCRG First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Sunday, June 11, 2023
First Alert Forecast: Friday Evening June 9, 2023
Scattered showers will continue overnight and linger Sunday morning
Scattered showers will continue overnight and linger Sunday morning
Scattered showers will continue overnight and linger Sunday morning