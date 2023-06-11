Down and Back Up This Week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After any rainfall comes to an end today we stay cooler than normal for this time of the year.

The latest satellite and radar data. (KCRG)

Lingering showers are expected Sunday morning before the rain clears away, making way for sunshine in the afternoon. Highs on Sunday will be cooler after the front, in the low 70s across the area. We’ll start the upcoming workweek beautifully with temperatures in the mid-70s and a mostly sunny sky.

The forecast looks mostly sunny and dry through Thursday with highs slowly rising through the week, reaching the middle to upper 80s by Wednesday.

