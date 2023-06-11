Show You Care
“Coffee With A Cop” creates conversation between people in Iowa City and police

By Cole Krutzfield
Updated: 18 minutes ago
Iowa City, Iowa (KCRG) - Today people in Iowa City had the chance to get a coffee with members of the Iowa City Police Department.

Coffee With a Cop” aims to create a space for police officers to sit down with people in their community and get a chance to know each other.

One officer says building trust with the community is invaluable to helping police do their job.

Sergeant Kevin Bailey “Anytime we have a a major case investigation it’s typically the the citizens that assist us in solving it it’s not us just doing this magic police work it’s it’s having the relationships to where people are comfortable talking to us giving us information to where we can solve a crime.”

Any students who are interested in learning more about how first responders work can get a chance next month at the Iowa City Emergency Services Camp.

