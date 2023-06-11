Cedar Rapids Police investigating after man killed in shooting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A 23 year old man is dead after a shooting early Sunday morning in Cedar Rapids.

Cedar Rapids police say they were called to the 1300 block of 1st Ave SE shortly after midnight for the report of shots fired and a victim needing medical attention. Officers arrived on-scene and found the victim outside the address suffering from gunshot wounds. Officials say he was given immediate medical attention and transported to a local hospital where he was later declared dead.

Police say this appears to be a targeted incident, and are asking anyone with information to call the Cedar Rapids Police Department at 319-286-5491 and speak with investigators. There is an active, ongoing investigation.

