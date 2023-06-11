Cedar Falls man dead after construction accident

VINTON, Iowa (KCRG) -A Cedar Falls man is dead after being crushed between a dump truck and skid steer loader Friday at a construction site. Vinton police responded to the 1300 block of B Avenue just after 3:00 p.m.

Officials say 61-year-old Ronald Preece was a dump truck driver doing utility work on B Avenue, and that the operator of the skid steer loader did not see Preece, who was behind a dump truck, and backed into him. Preece was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries. The accident is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.