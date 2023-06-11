Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Cedar Falls man dead after construction accident

Cedar Falls man dead after construction accident
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VINTON, Iowa (KCRG) -A Cedar Falls man is dead after being crushed between a dump truck and skid steer loader Friday at a construction site. Vinton police responded to the 1300 block of B Avenue just after 3:00 p.m.

Officials say 61-year-old Ronald Preece was a dump truck driver doing utility work on B Avenue, and that the operator of the skid steer loader did not see Preece, who was behind a dump truck, and backed into him. Preece was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries. The accident is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The governor spoke on school vouchers and healthcare
Iowa school voucher applications surpass expectations, cost likely to follow
Misty Cook and Nathan Slaughter
Misty Cook, mother of Lyric Cook-Morrissey, arrested on meth charges
Andrew Wold's attorney made an appearance Friday on charges related to Wold's property at 324...
Judge to issue warrant if owner of collapsed Davenport apartment doesn’t appear in court
Alessandro Biancardi, an angler from Italy, recently caught a massive 9-foot-long catfish.
Angler hooks ‘monster’ 9-foot-long catfish
Blank Park Zoo cited in death of snow monkey

Latest News

Man sent to hospital after motorcycle accident
Man sent to hospital after motorcycle accident
Community Center
U Service Community Center holds grand opening to help those in need in Wellington Heights neighborhood
Coffee with a cop
“Coffee With A Cop” creates conversation between people in Iowa City and police
A Marion neighborhood lost power Friday night after crash
A Marion neighborhood lost power Friday night after crash