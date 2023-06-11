Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Amber Alert issued for kidnapped Texas girls who are believed to be in grave danger

The Dilley Police Department on Saturday, June 10, issued an Amber Alert for 6-year-old Bea...
The Dilley Police Department on Saturday, June 10, issued an Amber Alert for 6-year-old Bea Borrego, and 8-year-old Maya Borrego, two girls who are believed to be in “grave or immediate danger” after they were allegedly kidnapped by 27-year-old Cassandra Alvarez.(TEXAS DPS)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DILLEY, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - The Dilley Police Department on Saturday issued an Amber Alert for 6-year-old Bea Borrego and 8-year-old Maya Borrego.

KWTX reports the two girls are believed to be in “grave or immediate danger” after they were allegedly kidnapped by 27-year-old Cassandra Alvarez.

Maya was last seen wearing a pink T-shirt and blue jeans while Bea was last seen wearing a black shirt.

The suspect is reportedly driving a maroon Mazda 3 with a temporary Texas license plate. The number was not provided.

Anyone with information should call 911 or the Dilley Police Department at 830-965-2113.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The governor spoke on school vouchers and healthcare
Iowa school voucher applications surpass expectations, cost likely to follow
Misty Cook and Nathan Slaughter
Misty Cook, mother of Lyric Cook-Morrissey, arrested on meth charges
Andrew Wold's attorney made an appearance Friday on charges related to Wold's property at 324...
Judge to issue warrant if owner of collapsed Davenport apartment doesn’t appear in court
Alessandro Biancardi, an angler from Italy, recently caught a massive 9-foot-long catfish.
Angler hooks ‘monster’ 9-foot-long catfish
Blank Park Zoo cited in death of snow monkey

Latest News

Man sent to hospital after motorcycle accident
Man sent to hospital after motorcycle accident
Community Center
U Service Community Center holds grand opening to help those in need in Wellington Heights neighborhood
Coffee with a cop
“Coffee With A Cop” creates conversation between people in Iowa City and police
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Georgia Republican convention, Saturday, June 10,...
Trump blasts federal indictment as ‘baseless’ at first events since charges were unsealed