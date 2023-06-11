All things asparagus are in this Fareway Cooking Segment
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Whitney Hemmer discusses asparagus in this Fareway Cooking Segment.
Asparagus has lots of important nutrients, which are listed below.
- Folate
- Fiber
- Potassium
- Vitamin A
- Vitamin C
- Vitamin B6
- Thiamin
- 4 calories per spear
Storage
Store asparagus in the refrigerator for up to four days. Wrap the cut ends of the stalks in a wet paper towel or store the stalks in a glass of water in the refrigerator.
Prepping Asparagus
- Hold the asparagus spears by each end and bend it until it breaks.
- Line the broken spears up with the remaining asparagus and slice.
Oven Roasted
- Drizzle the asparagus with oil and season it.
- Put it in the oven at 400°F for 12–15 minutes.
Air Fryer
- Drizzle the asparagus with oil and season it.
- Put it in the air fryer at 400°F for 7–9 minutes.
- Shake or stir the asparagus halfway through.
Grilled
- Drizzle the asparagus with oil and season it.
- Place the spears directly on the grill grates or use a grill basket.
- Preheat the grill to medium-high heat (about 400°) and grill for 6–10 minutes.
- Roll the spears occasionally.
