All things asparagus are in this Fareway Cooking Segment

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Whitney Hemmer discusses asparagus in this Fareway Cooking Segment.

Asparagus has lots of important nutrients, which are listed below.

Folate

Fiber

Potassium

Vitamin A

Vitamin C

Vitamin B6

Thiamin

4 calories per spear

Storage

Store asparagus in the refrigerator for up to four days. Wrap the cut ends of the stalks in a wet paper towel or store the stalks in a glass of water in the refrigerator.

Prepping Asparagus

Hold the asparagus spears by each end and bend it until it breaks. Line the broken spears up with the remaining asparagus and slice.

Oven Roasted

Drizzle the asparagus with oil and season it. Put it in the oven at 400°F for 12–15 minutes.

Air Fryer

Drizzle the asparagus with oil and season it. Put it in the air fryer at 400°F for 7–9 minutes. Shake or stir the asparagus halfway through.

Grilled

Drizzle the asparagus with oil and season it. Place the spears directly on the grill grates or use a grill basket. Preheat the grill to medium-high heat (about 400°) and grill for 6–10 minutes. Roll the spears occasionally.

