Working Iowa: Mercy Iowa City hiring healthcare professionals

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - 30 years, that’s how long Kim Volk has worked at Mercy Iowa City.

“I’m one who started in an entry-level position. I was a receptionist, went through my nurses training through Kirkwood Community College, and started here as a grad nurse” said Volk.

She’s now the Chief Nursing Officer, and hopes others are inspired by her career growth.

“I think the cool thing about health care is there’s lots of opportunities. You can enter in one position, and there’s other way you can go within healthcare to grow and develop.”

Someone looking to grow at Mercy Iowa City is new employee Leah Walter.

“Being a leading employer with over 1,000 employees really drew me in. I wanted an organization that is stable and continue to grow in every aspect and is involved in the community as well,” said Walter.

Walter is now working to help recruit other employees as at Talent Acquisition Partner. She says Mercy Iowa City has a great program for students looking to be LPNs or RNs called Jump Start.

“Students who are finishing their last semester of school will apply to our Mercy Iowa City website, and if accepted, they do get a stipend for tuition reimbursement and a job post graduation and post licensure exam,” she said.

She says Mercy also offers sign on bonuses up to $10,000. When it comes to schedules for nurses, Kim Volk says there are no rotating schedules and a weekend-only option to help people maintain a healthy work/life balance.

From critical care services to surgery to clinics, there are a wide range of positions available for people who care about others, and want to be team players.

“I think patient care and supporting our community, it gives you a wonderful feeling to be apart of that,” said Kim Volk.

Part of a hospital getting ready to celebrate its 150th Anniversary in September. Click HERE for a link to career opportunities at Mercy Iowa City.

