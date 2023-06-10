Rain Chances Develop

Show You Care
By Joe Winters
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As we move into the weekend our rain chances increase. The threat begins on Saturday with isolated activity possible during the morning and afternoon.

The latest satellite and radar data.   (KCRG)

More widespread rainfall is looking likely Saturday night into Sunday morning. Highs this weekend will vary across eastern Iowa this weekend with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 Saturday, and falling into the lower 70s on Sunday. Look for warmer and more summerlike air to return late next week. Have a great night and a safe weekend.

