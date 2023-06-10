Many trees that were planted to help rebuild tree canopy feeling the impacts of drought

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Driving around Cedar Rapids, you may notice some of the younger trees looking bare of leaves or drying out.

It has a lot to do with the lack of rain we’re seeing. Drought conditions are becoming more widespread in Iowa. The latest drought report shows Cedar Rapids is more than four inches behind the average amount of rain. Waterloo is nearly 5 inches behind the average amount of rain, and Ottumwa is nearly six inches behind. Many of those dried-out trees were planted to replace trees damaged by the derecho.

The city of Cedar Rapids spent $37 million to plant 42,000 trees on public land over the next ten years. Some worry those trees aren’t getting the water they need. That could mean losing many of those newly planted trees.

“I lost 3-4 nig trees out of my yard that I replanted new young ones in,” Brian Glynn.

Glynn and his wife take daily walks around the Southwest part of Cedar Rapids. He said they saw many trees changing colors and losing leaves due to a lack of rain. Most of the trees TV9 noticed were trees on the city’s right-of-way near homes and were mostly being attended to. It was the right-of-way where there was no home, and the trees were losing leaves.

The organization that partnered with Cedar Rapids to replace the trees in the city, Trees Forever, said on its website that: “Trees Forever staff and Growing Future teen employees will continually water the tree the next two years of its life. They also perform necessary maintenance as needed.”

Al Pierson, owner of Pierson’s Flower Shop and Greenhouses said people need to take extraordinary care of their trees this time of year. He said people should be watering about 2-3 times a week.

“It’s been so dry here this spring,” said Pierson. “It’s probably a little early to start doing that in normal years, but because it’s so dry, you need to start that now.”

He worries that not doing so could result in a lot of these trees becoming stressed and not making it through the next winter.

“I wouldn’t give up on anything yet, just keep them watered,” he said. “You want to see them get the equivalent of an inch of rain a week.”

Pierson said while the drought continues, people need to water their trees to continue growing the city’s tree canopy.

“I’d like to see these trees last,” said Glynn. “It’s a huge investment for everybody and Cedar Rapids. It really makes the city look beautiful.”

