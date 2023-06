CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Prairie and Kennedy baseball teams both swept their opponents on the diamond Friday night.

Prairie defeated Xavier 12-2 in game one and 7-4 in game two to improve to 19-1 on the season.

Kennedy swept Iowa City West winning 10-1 and 8-2. The Cougars now sit 17-5 overall on the season.

