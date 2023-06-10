“Bike-in Beats Fund-rager” helps promote environmental friendliness

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) -The Iowa City Bike Library held a fundraiser Friday with donations going to add solar panels to the bike library’s warehouse.

The fundraiser was a free event with an outside concert and lots of local food options.

This is part of a larger 5-year plan to make the warehouse as energy-efficient and carbon-neutral as possible.

Executive Director of the Bike Library, Audrey Wiedemeier, says that even many of those attending arrived, appropriately, on bikes.

She said ‘The fact everybody’s biking in instead of driving their cars we love that because if you can bike for two miles or less then that’s going to reduce congestion.”

The solar panels will cost at least $20,000. The project is expected to cost around $50,000.

