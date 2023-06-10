Show You Care
Bakers rise to the challenge in Cedar Rapids Bake Off

By Cole Krutzfield
Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We’re about to find out who makes the best cakes in Cedar Rapids.

Local amateur bakers took part in a bake off at Newbo City Market.

Cakes are judged on everything from appearance to taste and even the skill level involved.

The creator of the bake off Sandrine Wallace with French Pastry by Sandrine says it lets people be creative with cooking.

She said ”Yeah baking because sometimes people are just stuck in their kitchen and they have no chance just to show what they are able to make so just give them the opportunity to do that.”

Bakers created cakes on Friday that were judged and a seperate group of bakers were judged on Friday.

The winner from both days will go head to head.

The champion takes home bragging rights and $500.

Second place receives $100.

Third place gets $50.

