Alburnett 15-year-old Reggie Mitchell a big winner at Hawkeye Downs

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On a perfect night for racing, Reggie Mitchell sped past the - much older - competition in his No. 25 car.

Mitchell, who just got his permit, says he loves racing in the Hobby Stock division.

“It’s good experience,” Mitchell said. “It’s just hard to race against these guys, and glad I can be fast enough to win.”

Corey Crispin in the feature Hornet race and Todd Ness in the Sportsmen class also won their respective races.

