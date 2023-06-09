Show You Care
Weekend rain chances

By Joe Winters
Updated: 54 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As we move into the weekend our rain chances increase. The threat begins on Saturday with isolated activity possible during the morning and afternoon. More widespread rainfall is looking likely Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Totals of a few tenths are expected with a lucky few in the south getting up to half an inch.
Totals of a few tenths are expected with a lucky few in the south getting up to half an inch.

Highs this weekend will vary across eastern Iowa this weekend with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 Saturday, and falling into the lower 70s on Sunday. Look for warmer and more summerlike air to return late next week.

The First Alert Storm Team will be programming weather radios for the last time this season on...
The First Alert Storm Team will be programming weather radios for the last time this season on Saturday, June 10th at the North Dodge Hy-Vee in Iowa City.

Have a great night and a safe weekend

