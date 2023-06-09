Show You Care
Warmer temperatures bring a rain chance

By Joe Winters
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - High pressure begins to slide to the east allowing a more southerly flow of air. Temperatures will warm back into the lower to middle 80s for the next couple of days. With the increase in moisture and a cold front late on Saturday, a chance for showers and storms exists. The timing right now looks like late Saturday into Sunday morning. Rainfall amounts are expected to stay on the light with up to 0.50′ in some spots. Cooler highs in the upper 70s will bring us to the start of next week. Have a great night.

