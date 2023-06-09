Show You Care
Univ. of Northern Iowa breaks ground on renovations to Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center

The project features upgrades to the inside and outside of the Gallagher Bluedorn building.
By Cole Krutzfield
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Northern Iowa broke ground on a multi-million dollar upgrade to its performing arts center.

The renovation will provide more for visitors - a new entrance, extra bathrooms, and a Marquee Lounge an event space with a built-in bar. The project will also bring in a new kitchen, increased menu options, an additional frontage lane with multiple drop-off opportunities, an expanded ticket office, and much more.

The executive director Steve Carignan says the project picks up where the initial building left off.

“We’re able to have a world-class experience from the minute you buy the ticket to when you leave after having a cup of coffee and talking about the great show you just saw with your friends.”

The expansion is privately funded with hundreds of donors raising around $14,200,000 - just short of the goal of roughly $14,900,000. It is to be completed by the fall of 2024.

The Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center will remain open during construction.

