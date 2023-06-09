Univ. of Northern Iowa breaks ground on renovations to Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Northern Iowa broke ground on a multi-million dollar upgrade to its performing arts center.

The renovation will provide more for visitors - a new entrance, extra bathrooms, and a Marquee Lounge an event space with a built-in bar. The project will also bring in a new kitchen, increased menu options, an additional frontage lane with multiple drop-off opportunities, an expanded ticket office, and much more.

The executive director Steve Carignan says the project picks up where the initial building left off.

“We’re able to have a world-class experience from the minute you buy the ticket to when you leave after having a cup of coffee and talking about the great show you just saw with your friends.”

The expansion is privately funded with hundreds of donors raising around $14,200,000 - just short of the goal of roughly $14,900,000. It is to be completed by the fall of 2024.

The Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center will remain open during construction.

