Teen arrested after alleged stabbing in Waterloo
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A 17-year-old was arrested after allegedly stabbing someone in Waterloo on Thursday.
Police said the teen was involved in a fight before pulling out a knife and stabbing someone at around 4:45 a.m. in the 400 block of Reber Avenue.
The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The teen is charged with willful injury.
