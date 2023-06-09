Teen arrested after alleged stabbing in Waterloo

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A 17-year-old was arrested after allegedly stabbing someone in Waterloo on Thursday.

Police said the teen was involved in a fight before pulling out a knife and stabbing someone at around 4:45 a.m. in the 400 block of Reber Avenue.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The teen is charged with willful injury.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.