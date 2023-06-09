Show You Care
Some businesses reopen after Davenport apartment collapse, others still waiting

Some businesses near the deadly building collapse in Davenport are back open.
By WQAD
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (WQAD) - Some businesses near the deadly building collapse in Davenport are back open.

The collapse happened on May 28. Crews found three men dead in the rubble about a week later.

While some businesses are back open, others say they are still waiting, including those who work at the restaurant “Me & Billy.”

The city says the restaurant is in the partially collapsed apartment’s fall zone, making it difficult for them to allow the restaurant to reopen.

The owner says he understands the situation and that they feel bad for everyone involved, but staying closed is costing the business.

“There’s zero business right now, and we are probably looking at a substantial financial loss.” Me & Billy owner Bill Collins said.

Collins has been communicating with the city about when they can reopen, which he says he hopes will happen soon.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

