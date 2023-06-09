Show You Care
Shell Rock man airlifted to hospital after hitting deer on motorcycle

The accident remains under investigation.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Friday at approximately 2:22 pm, the Iowa State Patrol responded to a report of an accident on Highway 3 just west of T47(Sinclair Ave).

Investigators say a 69-year-old man was driving a 2005 HD motorcycle westbound on Highway 3 when he struck a deer. The motorcycle came to rest on the highway with the driver being pinned underneath. He was not wearing a helmet at the time.

The driver was airlifted to a nearby hospital for treatment of his injuries. His status is unknown at this time.

The accident remains under investigation.

Family member of Mollie Tibbetts remembers her by running 100 ‘Miles for Mollie’
Organizers and experienced riders inspect RAGBRAI route
Our Town Coralville: The serenity of swans
