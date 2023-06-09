Shell Rock man airlifted to hospital after hitting deer on motorcycle

BUTLER COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Friday at approximately 2:22 pm, the Iowa State Patrol responded to a report of an accident on Highway 3 just west of T47(Sinclair Ave).

Investigators say a 69-year-old man was driving a 2005 HD motorcycle westbound on Highway 3 when he struck a deer. The motorcycle came to rest on the highway with the driver being pinned underneath. He was not wearing a helmet at the time.

The driver was airlifted to a nearby hospital for treatment of his injuries. His status is unknown at this time.

The accident remains under investigation.

