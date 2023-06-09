Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Occasional shower and storm chances this weekend

Look for another warm, sunny day as we wrap up the workweek. Rain chances await us as we head into the weekend.
By Jan Ryherd
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Look for another warm, sunny day as we wrap up the workweek. Rain chances await us as we head into the weekend.

Highs this afternoon reach into the low to middle 80s with a light southerly breeze and low dew points keeping us comfortable. Some high level clouds could mix in but well keep plenty of sunshine overhead.

Occasional bouts of rain are possible this weekend.
Occasional bouts of rain are possible this weekend.(KCRG)

As moisture begins to increase into the weekend, clouds increase overnight ahead of a small shot at rain on Saturday. Look for scattered activity during the day with chances increasing after dark Saturday. Showers linger into early Sunday before coming to an end. Totals of a quarter to half inch are expected and should be more widespread than recent rain events.

Scattered rain is possible on Saturday, lingering into early Sunday.
Scattered rain is possible on Saturday, lingering into early Sunday.(KCRG)
Totals of a few tenths are expected with a lucky few in the south getting up to half an inch.
Totals of a few tenths are expected with a lucky few in the south getting up to half an inch.(KCRG)

Behind this, cooler air moves in with highs topping out in the middle 70s Sunday and Monday. We’ll quickly return to summertime warmth by the end of next week with highs reaching back into the mid to upper 80s.

The First Alert Storm Team will be programming weather radios for the last time this season on...
The First Alert Storm Team will be programming weather radios for the last time this season on Saturday, June 10th at the North Dodge Hy-Vee in Iowa City.(KCRG)

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Misty Cook and Nathan Slaughter
Misty Cook, mother of Lyric Cook-Morrissey, arrested on meth charges
Police presence at Noelridge Pool
Noelridge Pool temporarily closed following shots fired incident
An Iowa woman who got trapped under her collapsed apartment building says she didn’t hesitate...
Survivor of Davenport apartment collapse explains moment building fell
The North Myrtle Beach Police Department are praising Officer Wallace for her quick thinking...
Officer saves kidnapped woman who mouthed ‘help me’ during traffic stop
2024 Big Ten Conference Opponents
Big Ten Conference announces new football schedule format

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Friday Afternoon, June 9th
How to program a Midland WR-120 weather radio
First Alert Forecast: Friday morning, June 9