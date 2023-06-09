Occasional shower and storm chances this weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Look for another warm, sunny day as we wrap up the workweek. Rain chances await us as we head into the weekend.

Highs this afternoon reach into the low to middle 80s with a light southerly breeze and low dew points keeping us comfortable. Some high level clouds could mix in but well keep plenty of sunshine overhead.

Occasional bouts of rain are possible this weekend. (KCRG)

As moisture begins to increase into the weekend, clouds increase overnight ahead of a small shot at rain on Saturday. Look for scattered activity during the day with chances increasing after dark Saturday. Showers linger into early Sunday before coming to an end. Totals of a quarter to half inch are expected and should be more widespread than recent rain events.

Scattered rain is possible on Saturday, lingering into early Sunday. (KCRG)

Totals of a few tenths are expected with a lucky few in the south getting up to half an inch. (KCRG)

Behind this, cooler air moves in with highs topping out in the middle 70s Sunday and Monday. We’ll quickly return to summertime warmth by the end of next week with highs reaching back into the mid to upper 80s.

The First Alert Storm Team will be programming weather radios for the last time this season on Saturday, June 10th at the North Dodge Hy-Vee in Iowa City. (KCRG)

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.