A little warmer Friday, hopefully wetter this weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The work week wraps up with a pretty nice day, despite a modest warm-up, ahead of a couple of more active days.

Some mid- or high-level clouds are possible during the day on Friday, but, for the most part, we’ll see a lot of sunshine. A subtle wind shift to a more southerly direction today will aid in pushing high temperatures a little higher, despite the overall light nature of today’s wind. Expect highs that reach the low to mid 80s, though humidity levels remain low today.

They will start to increase tonight into Saturday, along with cloud cover. A few scattered showers or storms could move in early on Saturday, though the chance picks up a bit as the day wears on. It appears that the best chance for rain develops after dark on Saturday night, with the southern half of the TV9 viewing area potentially in line for some fairly widespread activity. This rain could linger into early Sunday before ending, as a cooler and drier air mass moves in. Highs near 80 on Saturday will be replaced by readings only in the low to mid 70s at best on Sunday.

All in all, those that receive the wider coverage of rain on Saturday night could see 0.50″ or more of rainfall, which would certainly be welcomed. While this won’t erase our recent precipitation deficit, it’s a good first step.

Temperatures will start to climb again next week, with highs in the 70s on Monday being replaced by temperatures back in the upper 80s by the end of next week. By that same time, we’re expecting at least a limited shot at some showers and storms, though the evolution of that precipitation chance is not a highly certain thing.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.