Iowa’s first NCAA hockey program brings a familiar face home

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Dubuque will add men’s and women’s college hockey this winter, the first such program in the state of Iowa.

The two coaches were introduced Tuesday. Seamus Gregory, who comes from Northland College is Ashland, Wisconsin, will be the men’s head coach.

The women’s head coach, Madyson Moore, is coming home. Moore grew up in Dubuque, graduated from Hempstead High School, and has been an assistant coach at Utica University since 2021.

Moore said she is excited to bring hockey to her home town.

”As a young girl in this community I didn’t see this,” Moore said. “I have that opportunity to give that to the local youth and girls, to share this and spread it across the Midwest across Iowa. i’m supper humbled to be able to do that.”

The Spartans drop the puck in the 2023-2024 school year.

