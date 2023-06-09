Family member of Mollie Tibbetts remembers her by running 100 ‘Miles for Mollie’

BROOKLYN, Iowa (KCRG) - Morgan Collum has plenty of miles under her feet in the many years she’s been a runner. But running took on a whole new meaning for her after her cousin, Mollie Tibbetts, was killed in 2018 while out on a run of her own.

“Running was something that Mollie loved and that was something that we shared,” said Collum. “That [day her body was found] along with the day she went missing are the two days that I dread the most. That’s why I’m doing these miles to try to be proactive with the five-year anniversary of her death.”

She runs year-round, and she says each run means something to her. But this summer takes on an even more significant meaning.

That’s why she has pledged to run 100 miles for Mollie. And she’s recruiting others to do the same.

“Even if I get four other people, that’s 500 miles that were running in honor of Mollie,” said Collum.

In the few days since sharing her efforts on Facebook, more than 150 people have shared the post. Others are commenting on their commitment to Miles for Mollie.

“Even if Mollie wasn’t your daughter or your cousin or your friend, you still felt that sense of community and like hey one of us is hurt so we’re all coming together.”

