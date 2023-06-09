Show You Care
City of Iowa City and Johnson County prioritize childcare workforce

By Brian Tabick
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Johnson County and the city of Iowa City say that childcare workforce is a priority.

The city and county each use $750 thousand from the federal “American Rescue Plan” money to get more people to work in the childcare field. Over the next 3 years, the city and county will add $2 per hour to the salaries of qualified full-time childcare workers.

Ashleigh Seydel works as the Pre-school Teacher at Home Ties Childcare Center in Iowa City. For her, working with these kids is a dream come true, but she says it hasn’t been easy to make ends meet as a student earning $15 an hour.

“I did get another job,” she said. “I serve on the weekends every once in a while.”

Home Ties is one of 9 childcare facilities that applied for the Childcare Wage Enhancement Program in Johnson County. The facility is unique because it’s a nonprofit that looks to make childcare more affordable for the people of Iowa City.

“We’re really trying to give everybody that lift up that they need because we know that there’s not a lot of slots that provide for those families that might not be able to afford private pay,” said Michele Schaffer, the Director of Home Ties.

She said the impacts are already being seen. All of their child positions are now filled.

“It’s keeping my employees that would probably end up leaving here, it’s keeping them here,” said Schaffer.

The next challenge is to keep the incentives available after this three-year program ends. Cady Gerlach’s job is to get private companies to buy into it.

Gerlach says their plan is to get companies to pay $150 per worker to meet the goal and invest in childcare workers like Ashleigh Seydel.

“I’d rather have a job that I enjoy, and it pays well instead of having multiple jobs,” she said.

