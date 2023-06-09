City High’s state champion relay team to compete in Nike Outdoor Nationals

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - It was a memorable track and field season for the boys at City High, who broke six school records. Next week, a handful of Little Hawks will head out west to compete against some of the best athletes in the U.S.

Three weeks ago, the quartet of Ford Washburn, Ayman Noreldaim, Truman Thompson and Ammon Smith made history on the Blue Oval. The City High 4x800 meter relay team not only became state champions, but shattered the event record by four seconds finishing with a time of 7:37.66.

“We knew we could run fast. We didn’t really know that we could run that fast, but having that is amazing. Knowing we’re the fastest team ever in Iowa,” Smith said.

“The state record was also on the horizon, but it would have taken a great effort for all of us,” Noreldaim added. “I’m so happy that it happened. When I think about it every time, I’m like dang, did we actually do that?”

The state meet was just the second time this group has run the relay together. The first was at the Drake Relays, where they crossed the finish line in first and waved white flags.

“Last season, it kind of started. Three of us were pretty good at the 800, but it never really fully clicked. This year, Ayman ran a 1:57 at a random meet and we were like whoa, we could do something really awesome this year,” Thompson said.

“We needed someone to step up. For the longest time, we only had three sub two [minute] guys. Then this season, I finally like got it together. Then, made our 4x800 - which is already pretty strong, into something that’s really strong now,” Noreldaim said.

This all senior group wants to take one final victory lap. Up next, they are headed to Eugene, Oregon to compete in the Nike outdoor track and field nationals against some of the best high school athletes in the country.

“After running such a good 4x800, even just at Drake, we were like hey, we could go to nationals and maybe take a shot at that national title. After state, we were like whoa, we can definitely go,” Washburn said.

Their state record time is among the top five in the country, but they believe they can run faster.

“If we all run our PR’s [personal record], we would break the national record, but it’s kind of hard to have everyone run their PR’s on the same day. The stars have to align, but you never know,” Smith said.

Although they’ve never been to this meet, two of their four relay members have experience running individually at the cross country and indoor track and field nationals. As they prep for next week, they’re excited to run as a team, represent City High and put Iowa on the map.

“I’ve never run on a track like that and I feel like Hayward Field is just a different experience,” Washburn said. “I think we’re all super pumped about it.”

“Our goal is to not only improve on our time, but to try and show everyone what we’re capable of,” Thompson said.

Six athletes from City High will compete in the Nike Outdoor Nationals.

