Blank Park Zoo cited in death of snow monkey

The Des Moines Register reports federal regulators cited the Blank Park Zoo in Des Moines for contributing to the death of a snow monkey last year.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Federal regulators cited Blank Park Zoo in Des Moines for contributing to the death of a snow monkey last year, the Des Moines Register reports.

An 8-year-old snow monkey had a lengthy dental procedure last August.

He was put under anesthesia and laid on an electric heating pad for three hours, leading to a severe burn.

According to USDA inspectors, the amount of heat should have been monitored by vet staff, but wasn’t.

Thirteen days later, the monkey was euthanized after staff said he wouldn’t recover.

The USDA issued a violation, and all veterinary staff had to be retrained on the use of the heating pad.

