With new sports additions coming, city officials unworried about Division III baseball leaving

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Since 2019, the Division III baseball national champion has been crowned in Cedar Rapids.

But it won’t be the case in 2024, as the tournament cycles to its next host city, Eastlake, Ohio.

The event has helped local businesses, with parents and fans coming from across the country.

“How much money (have we spent) on food and stuff since we got here? A lot!” said Shira Souvignier, a mother of a Johns Hopkins player. “Downtown’s been amazing we went to the Czech Villiage, it was amazing, we’ve had amazing food.”

For parents like Souvignier, it’s well worth it to see their kids play on Division III baseball’s biggest stage.

“On a week like this you have to expect that you’re gonna spend a couple grand,” said Matt Potts, the father of a Lynchburg player. “That’s and investment in your son and in the experience.

Cedar Rapids Director of Sports Tourism Jay Fanta says he’s not worried about the loss, it’s just the nature of sports.

“I wouldn’t call it ‘losing,’ Fanta said. “These events come and go.”

Fanta has helped Cedar Rapids bring new events, including the 2023 Central Grand Prix USA Taekwondo Championships, NJCAA DII and DIII Volleyball National Championships, National Collegiate Women’s Wrestling Championships, 18A USA Softball National Championships, and NCAA D3 Wrestling Championships

According the city budget, hotel-motel tax revenue - a measure of how many people are staying in hotels in Cedar Rapids - is back above pre-pandemic levels.

Fanta says the sports tourism industry is very competitive, its why the city is always adding new events.

“”There’s really not a lot of downfall (to adding new events),” he said.

He says there are more events coming,but he has to keep them confidential until they’re official.

