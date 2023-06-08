Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Waterloo woman facing first degree murder after fatal stabbing

A Waterloo woman charged with killing her mother says her mother stabbed herself.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A Waterloo woman is facing a first degree murder charge after a woman died of multiple stab wounds to the neck last month.

First responders were called to 217-D Fereday Court at around 8 p.m. on May 21 for an unresponsive woman. They said they tried to save the woman’s life, but they noticed several stab wounds to her neck.

In a criminal complaint, police said 33-year-old Sarah Nagy Brown claimed she had been in a physical altercation with the victim, but the victim stabbed herself in the throat multiple times before putting a cell phone charging cord around her own neck in an attempt to strangle herself.

Police said Brown called 911, saying the victim was unconscious and without a pulse, and that the victim has a history of medical conditions.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where she later died. She was identified as 54-year-old Roberta Nagy, of Waterloo.

The Medical Examiner’s Office has ruled Nagy’s death was a homicide.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence at Noelridge Pool
Noelridge Pool temporarily closed following shots fired incident
Nicholas Kron, 29, of Nashville, Tenn.
Former Iowa State football player sentenced for assaulting Jordan Bohannon
Man dies in Dubuque County crash near Sundown Mountain Resort
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon plays during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game,...
Jordan Bohannan files lawsuit against Iowa State football player who assaulted him
Some Alliant Energy customers in the Marion and Cedar Rapids area lost power Tuesday evening.
Some in Cedar Rapids and Marion lose power after gas and electric lines hit

Latest News

Marion Police Officer Tom Daubs joins us to talk about the increasing problem of accidental 911...
Iowa law enforcement sees increase in accidental 911 calls
Crews in Marion will be removing the caboose from City Square park, so it can be refurbished...
Caboose from Marion City Square Park to be refurbished, relocated
The president of Ukraine's pig breeders association is at the Iowa Pork Expo to bring awareness...
Ukraine's pig breeders association attends Iowa Pork Expo to bring awareness to farmers in a war zone
A Waterloo woman charged with killing her mother says her mother stabbed herself.
Waterloo woman facing first degree murder after fatal stabbing