Waterloo woman facing first degree murder after fatal stabbing

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A Waterloo woman is facing a first degree murder charge after a woman died of multiple stab wounds to the neck last month.

First responders were called to 217-D Fereday Court at around 8 p.m. on May 21 for an unresponsive woman. They said they tried to save the woman’s life, but they noticed several stab wounds to her neck.

In a criminal complaint, police said 33-year-old Sarah Nagy Brown claimed she had been in a physical altercation with the victim, but the victim stabbed herself in the throat multiple times before putting a cell phone charging cord around her own neck in an attempt to strangle herself.

Police said Brown called 911, saying the victim was unconscious and without a pulse, and that the victim has a history of medical conditions.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where she later died. She was identified as 54-year-old Roberta Nagy, of Waterloo.

The Medical Examiner’s Office has ruled Nagy’s death was a homicide.

