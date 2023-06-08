Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Univ. of Wisconsin-Madison to hire people to eat cheese, pizza

University of Wisconsin–Madison logo
University of Wisconsin–Madison logo(PRNewswire)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wisconsin (KCRG) - The University of Wisconsin-Madison is hiring people to eat pizza, cheese and other dairy products and then verbally describe the experience.

The College of Agricultural & Life Sciences/Dairy Research Center is calling the role a “Descriptive Sensory Panelist.”

The job summary says panelists will taste up to 24 cheese samples and 12 pizzas a week, along with other food products.

“Once hired, we will train you to become part of a group of expert tasters capable of verbally describing their sensory experience on the basis of appearance, texture, taste and aroma attributes for research and product development purposes,” the center wrote in a job summary.

There would be three, three-hour sessions per week.

The job would pay $15 an hour, and would require workers to be onsite. Applications opened earlier this month and will be accepted through June 21.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence at Noelridge Pool
Noelridge Pool temporarily closed following shots fired incident
Nicholas Kron, 29, of Nashville, Tenn.
Former Iowa State football player sentenced for assaulting Jordan Bohannon
Man dies in Dubuque County crash near Sundown Mountain Resort
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon plays during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game,...
Jordan Bohannan files lawsuit against Iowa State football player who assaulted him
First responders are at the scene of a crash at County Home Road and North 10th Street in...
One dead, one seriously injured in crash involving semi in Marion

Latest News

An Iowa woman who got trapped under her collapsed apartment building says she didn’t hesitate...
Survivor of Davenport apartment collapse explains moment building fell
An Iowa woman who got trapped under her collapsed apartment building says she didn’t hesitate...
Survivor of Davenport apartment collapse explains moment building fell
It was the first city council meeting since an apartment building collapsed.
Davenport residents make their voices heard at first City Council meeting since apartment collapse
Democrats of the Iowa Senate say they unanimously chose a Dubuque woman to serve as the new...
Iowa Senate Democrats oust Wahls, pick Jochum as Democratic Leader