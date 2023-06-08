Restaurants re-opening at pre-pandemic levels, but there is still some worries for new owners

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The National Restaurant Association said 75% of restaurant owners are close to pre-pandemic levels or close to it.

It projected the service industry would do about $977 billion in business in 2023. It said part of the reason was due to increased prices.

“This is going to be a bicycle bar right off the trail,” said Amy Winker, owner of the Loose Chain in Cedar Rapids. “We’re hoping to get a bunch of people off the trail.

Winker and Jake Brummer hope to complete work at their newest bar to open by July. They turned an old auto shop into a unique place to socialize.

“It was a total ground-up build,” said Brummer.

The two have more than a decade of experience in the restaurant business. Once they complete work here it will be the second establishment, they currently have open.

“We’ve noticed a huge influx of people wanting to be out and about,” said Winker.

However, Jessica Dunker, the President of the Iowa Restaurant Association, said those numbers don’t tell the whole story. She said rising food costs, increases in wages, and the fear of rising prices make it difficult to make a profit.

“This is the hardest time for anyone to ever get into the restaurant industry,” said Dunker. “Wage increases and product increases really haven’t happened at the same time before.”

Dunker said customers can expect some businesses will change to accommodate for the tight profit margins. That could include more automated kiosks to eliminate staff, menus with several options using the same ingredients to cut costs, and changes to orders.

“You’re more likely to see a new service model where you go to the counter and order, then you come up and get your food,” she said.

Jake and Amy said they knew the restaurant and bar business was tough, but they think the key for them will be creating a unique atmosphere that customers want months after the pandemic has ended.

“Having a new place and people actually getting out and doing things is always a good thing,” said Winker.

