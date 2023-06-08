Quiet June weather continues

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Look for typical June weather in the coming days with temperatures near normal and sunshine mixed with clouds overhead.

Today, highs climb to the upper 70s with low to mid 80s on the docket Friday and Saturday as winds turn more out of the south. Winds are expected to stay light overall and dew points remain low, keeping it quite pleasant.

Low dew points and seasonal temperatures help things to feel quite pleasant for June today. (KCRG)

Chances for rain are present for the weekend, but do remain small. While a few rumbles of thunder cannot be ruled out as a front passes, the chances for impactful rain or storms are limited. Cooler air returns behind this front with highs in the mid to upper 70s Sunday and Monday.

We’ll have another small chance for rain or storms by the end of next week as highs climb back to the upper 80s.

The First Alert Storm Team will be programming weather radios for the last time this season on Saturday, June 10th at the North Dodge Hy-Vee in Iowa City. (KCRG)

