Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Misty Cook, mother of Lyric Cook-Morrissey, arrested on meth charges

Misty Cook and Nathan Slaughter
Misty Cook and Nathan Slaughter(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST UNION, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials in Fayette County arrested two people in West Union Wednesday night on drug-related charges, including the mother of one of the two Evansdale cousins that were abducted and murdered back in 2012.

Misty Cook, 45, and Nathan Slaughter, 38, are both facing several charges after officials executed a search warrant at an apartment located in the 100 block of South Vine Street Wednesday night. During the search officials found and seized methamphetamine, marijuana, paraphernalia, and cash.

They’re charged with Possession of Methamphetamine - 3rd Offense, Possession of Marijuana - 3rd Offense, Gathering Where Controlled Substances Are Used - Methamphetamine, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. All of the charges, except the drug paraphernalia charge, are class D felonies.

Cook is the mother of Lyric Cook-Morrissey. Lyric and her cousin, Elizabeth Collins, were abducted from Evansdale in July 2012. The girls’ bodies were found in a rural area of Bremer County in December 2012. Cook has faced legal troubles, including a November 2013 arrest on meth-related charges. She was sentenced to ten years in prison in 2014. She served only a portion of her sentence before being released.

In a 2022 interview with KCRG-TV9′s Beth Malicki to discuss the tenth anniversary of her daughter and niece, Cook discussed her previous legal issues involving drugs saying she felt vilified following the murders.

“It was just really more than the mind or the emotions can handle,” Cook said in 2022. “I just wanted to numb my thoughts and my feelings and I know from my past a very good way to do that. And so I just went right back to it. And it worked. It did what I wanted it to do for quite a while. Until I went to prison.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence at Noelridge Pool
Noelridge Pool temporarily closed following shots fired incident
Nicholas Kron, 29, of Nashville, Tenn.
Former Iowa State football player sentenced for assaulting Jordan Bohannon
Man dies in Dubuque County crash near Sundown Mountain Resort
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon plays during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game,...
Jordan Bohannan files lawsuit against Iowa State football player who assaulted him
First responders are at the scene of a crash at County Home Road and North 10th Street in...
One dead, one seriously injured in crash involving semi in Marion

Latest News

2024 Big Ten Conference Opponents
Big Ten Conference announces new football schedule format
2023 Cedar Rapids Pride parade route
CR Pride parade to have altered route due to construction
2023 Carrie Chapman Catt Award winners
19 Iowa schools win award for registering 90% of eligible students to vote
University of Wisconsin–Madison logo
Univ. of Wisconsin-Madison to hire people to eat cheese, pizza