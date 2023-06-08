Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Iowa Senate democrats elect new leader; oust Zach Wahls

Wahls served as the Democratic minority leader since 2021.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, Iowa Senate democrats voted to replace Zach Wahls as Senate Minority leader.

Wahls served as the Democratic minority leader since 2021. Lawmakers voted lasted night to elect Senator Pam Jochum of Dubuque as the new leader but did not give an exact answer on their reasoning. The vote comes after Wahls announced he was firing two longtime Senate Democratic staffers. He said the move was to “bring the party’s senate office into line with other legislative offices in the building.”

Jochum served as assistant Democratic leader and as Senate president from 2013 and 2017.

She released a statement on the change writing in part, “Senate Democrats look forward to offering a better way forward for the people of Iowa in 2024 and beyond. We’re going to defend our incumbent senators, grow our caucus, and win a majority that delivers for middle-class Iowans.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence at Noelridge Pool
Noelridge Pool temporarily closed following shots fired incident
Nicholas Kron, 29, of Nashville, Tenn.
Former Iowa State football player sentenced for assaulting Jordan Bohannon
Man dies in Dubuque County crash near Sundown Mountain Resort
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon plays during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game,...
Jordan Bohannan files lawsuit against Iowa State football player who assaulted him
First responders are at the scene of a crash at County Home Road and North 10th Street in...
One dead, one seriously injured in crash involving semi in Marion

Latest News

Iowa Task Force One returns from responding to Davenport building collapse
Workers move debris at the site of a building collapse, Monday, June 5, 2023, in Davenport,...
Last tenants evacuated from building near apartment structure that collapsed in Iowa
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled loungers and contact The Boppy Company for...
Iowa nurse warns about the risks of unsafe sleeping environments for infants
Iowa nurse warns about the risks of unsafe sleeping environments for infants
Local Lodge #1238 of the International Association of Machinist and Aerospace Workers (IAM) has...
Factory, maintenance workers end strike against A.Y. McDonald Mfg. Co.