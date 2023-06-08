Iowa Senate democrats elect new leader; oust Zach Wahls

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, Iowa Senate democrats voted to replace Zach Wahls as Senate Minority leader.

Wahls served as the Democratic minority leader since 2021. Lawmakers voted lasted night to elect Senator Pam Jochum of Dubuque as the new leader but did not give an exact answer on their reasoning. The vote comes after Wahls announced he was firing two longtime Senate Democratic staffers. He said the move was to “bring the party’s senate office into line with other legislative offices in the building.”

Jochum served as assistant Democratic leader and as Senate president from 2013 and 2017.

She released a statement on the change writing in part, “Senate Democrats look forward to offering a better way forward for the people of Iowa in 2024 and beyond. We’re going to defend our incumbent senators, grow our caucus, and win a majority that delivers for middle-class Iowans.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.