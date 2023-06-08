Iowa nurse warns about the risks of unsafe sleeping environments for infants

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - In the two years since one baby product was recalled, two more babies have died related to the Boppy Newborn Loungers. That’s why one UI nurse is reminding new and expecting parents of the dangers of some baby items, and the risk of asphyxiation.

Neonatal Nurse Specialist, Penny Smith, always tells new or expecting parents to read about the intended use of all products. She also says that it’s best to stay informed on safe items for a baby by checking resources like the Academy of Pediatrics.

Accidental deaths can be prevented by keeping an infant’s sleeping area clear of almost everything.

“Nothing in the crib. Baby should be on his back, he should not have a loose blanket in the crib, he should be wearing his blanket in the form of either a sleeper or a sleep sack,” said Smith. “It just becomes a risk factor for suffocation and that’s what happens if they roll off these devices, roll into these devices. Anything soft in the crib can be a risk of suffocation.”

Anyone can check with sources like the Consumer Product Safety Commission or the American Academy of Pediatrics to look into safe sleeping and certain recalled items.

Parents are still able to get ahold of the recalled item through online resale, websites like Ebay or Facebook market place.

Another reminder from Smith: the resale of recalled items is actually illegal.

