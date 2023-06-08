Show You Care
Iowa City man charged in February shots fired incident that damaged Old Capitol Mall

Iowa City Police Department logo.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa City man is facing multiple charges after police say he fired a gun at a group of people after an altercation outside an Iowa City bar in February.

Police said it happened just after midnight in the alley near Pints in the 100 block of S Clinton Street on Feb. 26.

In a criminal complaint, investigators described the incident, saying 27-year-old Kemonte Brown was involved in an altercation with a group of people when he handed off a loaded handgun to another person, then re-engaged in the altercation.

Police said Brown later took the gun back and fired it at least once in the direction of the group of people, after the altercation, while the people were a considerable distance away and not a threat to him. The people fled for safety in all directions.

Police said no one was hit by the gunfire, but it did cause damage to the Old Capitol Mall.

Brown is charged with Reckless Use of a Firearm, Going Armed with Intent, Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon, and being a Person Ineligible to Carry Dangerous Weapons.

