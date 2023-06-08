Generally pleasant weather in eastern Iowa for Thursday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We stay on the cooler and more tranquil side of a cold front today, with highs hanging near or just above normal.

An area of showers and storms is present in western Iowa, with some light rain trying to fall in our far western counties so far. This rain is fighting against some fairly dry air, and is having trouble reaching the surface. Still, a few drops may make it to your location if you live west of a line from Cedar Falls through Tama.

The rest of eastern Iowa is staying dry, with a mix of sun and clouds early on. I think we’ll see clearer skies develop as we go through the day, so it shouldn’t be too hard to warm things up with a decent amount of sunshine. Highs will reach the upper 70s to lower 80s with rather low humidity values.

Temperatures climb a bit on Friday as winds shift to a more southerly direction. This allows us to warm up a little bit, and will eventually pull in a bit of moisture. This leads to a chance for a few showers or storms starting on Saturday into at least early Sunday, along a cold front that will move through. The front will also pull in cooler air for a couple of days, with 70s likely for highs Sunday and Monday.

A more robust warming trend begins after that, with highs quickly returning to the upper 80s by the middle of next week. A few shower and storm chances accompany that change, but it’s unfortunately not a very certain chance at this point. We will be watching, and hoping, for some more rain.

