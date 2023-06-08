Factory, maintenance workers end strike against A.Y. McDonald Mfg. Co.

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Local Lodge #1238 of the International Association of Machinist and Aerospace Workers (IAM) has voted to ratify an agreement and end their strike after just one week.

The IAM union represents all factory and maintenance workers at A.Y. McDonald Mfg. Co. Chief Executive Officer of A.Y. McDonald Mfg. Co., Rob McDonald, announced he was pleased to reach an agreement, and that this was the shortest strike ever.

“...The package ratified today represents the same total economic value to what was offered before the union decided to strike last week. Money was simply reallocated to address concerns of certain groups of the membership. This is the first strike at A.Y. McDonald Mfg. Co. in 32 years and its shortest strike ever. In that regard, we will take the good with the bad and get back to work serving our customers,” said McDonald.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.