CR Pride parade to have altered route due to construction

2023 Cedar Rapids Pride parade route
2023 Cedar Rapids Pride parade route(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The 2nd annual Cedar Rapids Pride parade is set to kick off at 1:00 pm Saturday, June 10th, 2023. And while organizers say the normal NewBo/Czech Village route is altered, the parade is still set to go through the New Bohemia District.

“We are disappointed that we won’t be able to bring the parade through Czech Village, but we appreciate The District’s support throughout the years. In times like these, visibility matters and we are appreciative of the City of Cedar Rapids working with us to ensure the parade was held so we can showcase the contributions and support for the LGBTQIA+ community in the Corridor,” said Board President Corey Jacobson.

Organizers say that construction projects in the area forced Cedar Rapids Police to alter the normal route. This year’s parade will start on the corner of Third Street SE and 10th Avenue SE.

