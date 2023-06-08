Clear Creek Amana CSD keeping pace with community’s ‘booming’ growth

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - When Steve Berner, the Mayor of Tiffin, moved to town in 1997, he said the population was around 500. Now, he estimates it’s 5,700.

“We’ve been leading the state for the last 10 years by percentage of growth,” said Berner. “In the top five for sure, and for a lot of years we’ve been number one.”

Leaders in the community are doing what they can to keep pace with that growth, including breaking ground on a new elementary school Wednesday.

A patch of dirt off Jones Blvd. in Coralville doesn’t look like much now, but by the fall of 2024, it will be home to the Clear Creek-Amana Community School District’s newest elementary school. Last year, voters approved a $65 million bond referendum for a number of district projects.

“This is a proactive approach for what we know is coming,” said Dr. Corey Seymour, superintendent of the district. According to Seymour, what is coming is more.

“We know that there are a lot of homes being built, that haven’t even come into existence yet, that will be built, and those students will be feeding into that school as well,” said Seymour. “Where I live at right now, when I moved here—didn’t exist five years ago. And now it’s booming.”

Matt Leyden with Knutson Construction was on site for the groundbreaking. When TV9 asked about what he’s seen recently when it comes to construction in the area, he said, “In the last 10 months, it’s breaking loose everywhere that I see. There’s all kinds of work coming up.”

So much growth so quickly comes with challenges.

“With the infrastructure growing pains that we have, I wouldn’t mind if it slows just a little bit,” said Berner. “Because it’s going to be very difficult to pay for some of the expansions that we need to do. So, a slowdown of the growth actually wouldn’t hurt a little bit.”

However, none of the officials TV9 spoke to thought a slow-down was likely, and so they’re continuing to look toward a bigger and busier future.

“What we’re looking at now, as we continue to build, we’re looking at ‘How can we be better than ourselves in the next five, the next 10 years?’” said Seymour.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.