Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Big Ten Conference announces new football schedule format

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROSEMONT, Illinois (KCRG) - The Big Ten Conference announced changes are coming to the 2024 and 2025 football season schedules with the additions of UCLA and USC.

2024 will be the first season with 16 teams and no divisional format. The conference will instead implement the Flex Protect Plus model, which features a combination of protected opponents and rotating opponents for universities.

Each member institution will continue to play nine intraconference games per season, and teams will play every other conference opponent at least twice – once home and once away – in a four-year period.

The conference will include also 11 protected matchups that will continue to be played annually. The guaranteed annual protected matchups are:

  • Illinois-Northwestern
  • Illinois-Purdue
  • Indiana-Purdue
  • Iowa-Minnesota
  • Iowa-Nebraska
  • Iowa-Wisconsin
  • Maryland-Rutgers
  • Michigan-Michigan State
  • Michigan-Ohio State
  • Minnesota-Wisconsin
  • UCLA-USC

The 2024 season will still conclude with the annual Big Ten Football Championship Game, which will feature the top two teams in the overall conference standings at the end of the regular season. The winner of that top two matchup will win the Big Ten Championship.

Officials say the goal of this new system is to find the right flexibility and balance between historic competitiveness, competitive trends, and annual travel.

You can read the conference opponents listed for the 2024 and 2025 seasons below:

2024 Big Ten Conference Opponents
2024 Big Ten Conference Opponents(KCRG)
2025 Big Ten Conference Opponents
2025 Big Ten Conference Opponents(KCRG)

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence at Noelridge Pool
Noelridge Pool temporarily closed following shots fired incident
Nicholas Kron, 29, of Nashville, Tenn.
Former Iowa State football player sentenced for assaulting Jordan Bohannon
Man dies in Dubuque County crash near Sundown Mountain Resort
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon plays during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game,...
Jordan Bohannan files lawsuit against Iowa State football player who assaulted him
First responders are at the scene of a crash at County Home Road and North 10th Street in...
One dead, one seriously injured in crash involving semi in Marion

Latest News

The Lions are off to a great start this season at 9-1. Now, they’re trying to make school...
Lisbon baseball team off to fast start
With new sports additions coming, city officials unworried about Division III baseball leaving
With new sports additions coming, city officials unworried about Division III baseball leaving
Iowa trails: High Trestle Bridge
Iowa trails: High Trestle Bridge
With new sports additions coming, city officials unworried about Division III baseball leaving
With new sports additions coming, city officials unworried about Division III baseball leaving