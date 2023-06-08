Show You Care
Big crowds expected at 2023 DogFest in Iowa City

The Friends of the Animal Center Foundation is holding its 2023 DogFest at Big Grove Brewery in Iowa City on Thursday.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Friends of the Animal Center Foundation is holding its 2023 DogFest at Big Grove Brewery in Iowa City on Thursday.

Organizers said they had more than 300 people at last year’s event, but they’re expecting more than double that number this year, as nearly 700 people have expressed interest in the event.

The free event will feature activities for dogs, kids and adults, including “sniff your prize,” face painting, tattoos, dog painting, scavenger hunt, vendors, photo booth and prizes.

Fifteen vendors will be at the event with dog-themed products for sale.

The event runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information, click here.

